TGIF! I’m not sure if people still use the TGIF term… but it seems very appropriate for today. It was a beautiful day across the Ozarks. Temperatures and humidity levels have stayed relatively low. Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri are under the gun for a few stronger storms this evening. Some of our southern counties could be seeing more cloud coverage with these storms. Most areas will stay dry this evening, but we can’t rule out a passing shower.

Saturday will be more active, with showers and storms possible throughout the daytime hours. The rain will be moving from west to east early in the morning. I don’t expect an all-day, wash-out kind of rain. But I do expect heavy rain and a few thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Some models are suggesting the heaviest rain will be around noon, thanks to a cold front. By sunset, the chance of rain will wrap up across the Ozarks.

The QPF forecast shows widespread rain across the area, with the highest totals along the Missouri/Arkansas state line and into northern Arkansas.

The dry conditions overnight will be short-lived. There is a low chance that we see some strong to severe weather develop Sunday as the main storm system passes through. The risk is highest in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas, but it is still a low risk. The main hazards are likely 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail with a very, very low tornado risk. It is still early to get the exact details so continue checking back for the latest.

Slight risk for severe weather Sunday.

By the time the rain wraps up Sunday, some areas will pick up over an inch of rain from the weekend. Boy, it is much-needed rainfall for the viewing area. As of Friday evening, some places haven’t seen any rain for the month of June.

Monday is looking like a nice day with skies becoming mostly sunny and temperatures below average in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday of next week is warm again in the low 80s as south winds return along with a few afternoon clouds. Another storm system approaches the Ozarks Tuesday night and exits Wednesday night.