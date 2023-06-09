Lingering rain showers this morning should clear out before 10am across southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas and skies will be slow to become partly cloudy for this afternoon/evening. Depending on how persistent the cloud cover is, temperatures this afternoon should make the low 80s in southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, possibly warmer in central Missouri where clouds are expected to clear sooner in the day.

Our little cold front ( or excuse me, cooler front…) will be hanging out in northeast Oklahoma and may produce some rain showers as far east as northwest Arkansas today, but most spots should remain dry in the Ozarks after this morning. Temperatures tonight will be in the low 60s.

The timing for rain and storms on Saturday has changed some and now looks to first arrive sooner in the day, perhaps even before noon moving from west to east. Scattered rain and storms will become more widespread in west-central and central Missouri Saturday afternoon into the overnight. Great news for them because they are in the worst of the drought! Rain and storms continue through the day Sunday before wrapping up Sunday evening.

There is a low chance that we see some strong to severe weather develop Sunday as the main storm system passes through. The risk is highest in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas, but it is still a low risk. The main hazards are likely 60mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail with a very low tornado risk. It is still early to get the exact details so continue checking back for the latest.

Slight risk for severe weather Sunday.

Rainfall amounts in those areas will likely be between 0.50″ and 1.00″. Southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas are likely looking at 0.50″ or less and rainfall here won’t be as widespread so some areas may see nothing at all.

Rainfall potential Saturday through Sunday night.

Monday is looking like a nice day with skies becoming mostly sunny and temperatures below average in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday of next week is warm again in the low 80s as south winds return along with a few afternoon clouds. Another storm system approaches the Ozarks Tuesday night and exits Wednesday night.

Download the KOLR 10 weather app