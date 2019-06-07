Friday, June 7 Morning Forecast Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Showers Friday, Drier Weekend --

Happy Friday! Scattered shower chances continue for the day, mainly along, south and east of I-44. Little to no severe weather is expected but flash flooding could be a concern in areas where heavy pockets of rainfall. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70's and lower 80's with mostly cloudy conditions otherwise. Overnight tonight, patchy fog could be a concern with temperatures dropping into the lower 60's and calm winds.

Saturday, we will keep the chance of showers, mainly east of Highway 65 and a mix of sun and clouds in the rest of the Ozarks. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70's and lower 80's with overnight lows in the middle 60's.

Sunday will be our last day for a chance of showers. Chances are the highest east of Highway 65 once again. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80's and overnight lows in the lower 60's. The low-pressure system that has been sending us rain will finally shift east thanks to a cold front that will push through on Monday.

Monday, the cold front will come through bringing cooler and drier conditions to the Ozarks. The front will knock down the humidity levels to a comfortable for the beginning of next week with sunny conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70's with breezy conditions during the day. Overnight lows will drop into middle and upper 50's.

Tuesday will be another nice day with sunny skies and temperatures topping off in the upper 70's and lower 80's.

Shower chances and clouds return Wednesday into Thursday.