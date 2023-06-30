2 days down, only one day to go! Today is the final day of our heatwave for a good chunk of the Ozarks. Temperatures this afternoon will be near 100 degrees areawide feeling like the low 100s. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds from the southwest around 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will see temperatures stay warm in the mid to upper 70s. There is a slight chance for rain tonight in central Missouri and areas closer to I-70.

Changes arrive Saturday as a storm system finally enters the Ozarks providing a cold front and a chance for scattered rain and storms. First, the rain. Rain and storms will be scattered across the Ozarks from Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. The rain doesn’t look too widespread so many areas will likely not see ongoing rain showers. More of a hit-or-miss situation through Saturday evening.

Second, the cool down. Temperatures will be divided by clouds and a cold front Saturday. Most of Missouri will have temperatures in the low 90s Saturday while northern Arkansas and far southern Missouri may still see temperatures near 100 degrees. The cold front will eventually make it past the area by Sunday morning. Sunday will be nice in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

We will be a little warmer Monday in the low 90s and will see low to mid-90s by Tuesday. Tuesday also has a very low chance for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon into the evening. Folks with plans this Independence Day may need to double-check for rain in the area before going out.

The end of next week is looking pretty active with a decent chance for widespread rain and storms next Thursday. Temperatures will still be a little warm in the low 90s.

