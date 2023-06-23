Happy Friday! Today will see south winds return meaning today will be a little warmer in the Ozarks. This afternoon will be in the upper 80s and low 90s under mostly sunny skies. South winds will be fairly light at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mild in the mid to upper 60s.

Some of the data this morning suggests there could be a round of scattered showers Saturday morning between 8am and noon, however, this is a low chance. The better chance for rain and storms arrives Saturday night after 8pm, likely much later.

Saturday morning

Saturday evening Saturday night Saturday night

The overnight round of storms Saturday will be isolated to scattered and may produce some stronger storms. If a severe storm should form tomorrow night, the threats would be possibly ping-pong ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts. A cold front will move through the area Sunday shifting winds to be from the northwest as well as creating additional chances for storms towards the southeast. Sunday’s storm chances will be draped across northern Arkansas and southeast Missouri.

Next Monday will be dry and slightly cooler than this weekend’s 90-degree heat. Monday afternoon will see temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with light northerly winds under mostly sunny skies. The heat does turn up again though going into the middle of next week where temperatures Wednesday/Thursday may be in the mid-90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App