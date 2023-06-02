Happy Friday!

What a week. It’s been full of spotty showers. At the Springfield National Weather Service office (by the airport) we have officially picked up 2.11″ of rain in the last 3 days. At my home in east Springfield, I got a few drops. We knew at the first of the week the rain would be widely scattered and it has been just that!

For today, we can expect a warm-up into the mid-80s. It will be a nice day to hit the pool, just be mindful of the chance for those pesky afternoon showers.

With the heating of the day, we expect widely scattered showers to develop. There is no way to pinpoint the rain, but I expect the storms to move east to west slowly.

By Saturday, the threat of afternoon showers will dwindle a bit, but I think our far-western counties have the chance to see some rain.

Temperatures will be on the rise throughout the weekend and into next week. We will likely hit 90° by Sunday! While it will be hot, humidity levels will drop as we head into the work week.

Enjoy your weekend and stay cool.