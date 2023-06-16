Many folks will wake up this morning to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. There is a slight chance for rain this morning in southern Missouri, but I would say don’t plan for rain until this afternoon, and even then it will be scattered in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.

This afternoon will be warm in the mid-80s with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy with light south-southwest winds. The earlier mentioned storm chance will begin after 1PM with most rain and storm activity staying along and south of Highway 60 in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. There is a low risk for any one of these storms to become severe with the potential for 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail. Any rain and storms should be winding down this evening.

Scattered storms this afternoon Moderate rain chance south today Marginal severe risk

Tonight will be mild in the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies and any rain coming to an end. Saturday plans shouldn’t have to deal with any rain (woohoo!). Saturday morning through the afternoon should remain dry. Afternoon temperatures Saturday will climb to the upper 80s under partly cloudy to at times mostly sunny skies with light southwest winds. Storm chances don’t really increase until Saturday night after 10 p.m.

Clusters of storms Saturday night will be coming out of Oklahoma and working their way into Missouri and northern Arkansas. The chance for storms and heavy rain decreases the farther east you are with most of the severe weather risk lying west of Highway 65. The main hazard with be damaging winds of 60+ mph. Large hail is also possible with these storm clusters. Storms end by Sunday morning with redevelopment in east Missouri and east Arkansas Sunday afternoon.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App