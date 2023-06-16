Happy Friday, friends!

A little end-of-the-week storm system is pushing through the Ozarks Friday afternoon/evening. The storms are pulse-like in nature, where they quickly gain strength, and fizzle out just as fast. The storms are bringing cloud-to-ground lightning, along with brief downpours and some hail in places. A few Areal Flood Warnings have been issued with more to come, I suspect. While the threat of evening showers and storms will be present, by sunset, the rain will begin to wrap up across the area.

Futurecast at 7pm shows the greatest coverage of rain to the southeast of Springfield.

Friday night will be mild in the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies and any rain coming to an end. Saturday plans shouldn’t have to deal with any rain (woohoo!). Saturday morning through the afternoon should remain dry. Afternoon temperatures Saturday will climb to the upper 80s under partly cloudy to at times mostly sunny skies with light southwest winds. Storm chances don’t really increase until Saturday night after 10 p.m. Saturday might be the best day for dad to get out and golf, as Sunday is shaping up to be soggy.

Clusters of storms Saturday night will be coming out of Oklahoma and working their way into Missouri and northern Arkansas. It looks like we could be waking up to rumbles of thunder early Father’s Day morning.

Models show stronger storms moving in around 6am Sunday.

The chance of rain will decrease throughout the morning hours as the storm system pushes east. Some afternoon redevelopment could happen, but it won’t be nearly as widespread as earlier in the day. The main hazard for any Sunday storms will be damaging winds of 60+ mph. Large hail is also possible with Sunday’s storm clusters.

After Sunday’s rain, we will begin to dry out for next week. Temperatures will also be on the rise across the Ozarks.