Today will be similar to yesterday in many ways. Clouds move in from the west this morning, most areas will be dry, temperatures in the low to mid-80s. The Ozarks will be stuck in the middle today as one storm complex will go to our south and another will go to our north. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms this afternoon as the northern complex passes by. The best chance for thunderstorms today will be in southwest Missouri as well as areas east of Highway 65.

The rain chance today will not be widespread and most spots will not see rain today. After midnight tonight will see another wave of rain and thunderstorms once again just to our southwest. There is a chance that this cluster of storms clips southern Missouri and northern Arkansas, but the better chances are farther south and west. Right now we’ll say south of Highway 60 has the best chance for rain overnight, but the slightest change could move the system farther north.

There may be some lingering showers Saturday morning, but we should be mostly dry during the daytime on Saturday. Temperatures Saturday will continue to be mild in the low 80s with light southeast winds. Another wave of rain and storms will be in the area Saturday night, but this wave too may track to our southwest leaving most spots dry.

As of this morning, Sunday should be dry, especially in the afternoon with temperatures warm in the mid-80s. We’ll become mostly sunny Monday and temperatures will rebound into the upper 80s to near 90. We’ll do it again Tuesday.

Drying out after Sunday through Tuesday.

Additional rain chances arrive next Wednesday night into Thursday and possibly Friday. The flow of the atmosphere is going to try and place the Ozarks in the line of fire to end next week to see round after round of rain and thunderstorms. This week the flow is to our south and west, next week may be closer to home.

