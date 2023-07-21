Happy Friday!

Another round of welcomed rainfall moved through the Ozarks Friday morning. The last week has helped to put us more on track with average rainfall for the month of July. Joplin, and our western areas, are staying very dry.

Friday’s rain and cloud coverage helped to keep our temperatures very fall-like. Many places topped out in the mid-70s.

The weekend forecast is looking wonderful! While it won’t be nearly as fall-like as it was on Friday, temperatures will be below average on Saturday and near average on Sunday. Both days will be dry.

Now for the not-so-good news, temperatures will be heating up and rain chances will dwindle as we head into next week. High pressure will be in control, leaving us HOT & DRY! The heat wave will be around for quite a few days.

Have a wonderful weekend!