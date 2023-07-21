The highly anticipated cool-down is finally here! High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. The cooler weather can be blamed on a cold front and a chance for rain during the daytime today, especially in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.

Rain is likely from about 9AM to as late as 4PM, but likey ending sooner. Lightning is not expected except in northern Arkansas. Most other spots in southern Missouri will be dealing with mainly light to moderate rain showers. The rain will easily clear out by this late afternoon and skies will be mostly to partly cloudy this evening. Temperatures will fall to around 70 degrees by 7PM and around 67 degrees by 10PM.

After a “chilly” start Saturday morning temperatures will climb to the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be low Saturday so this is a rare opportunity to enjoy summer activities in relatively nice weather. Winds will remain northwest Saturday, but begin to become west going into Sunday. There is a slight chance for showers Saturday night, but it doesn’t look too likely.

Sunday will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Monday we become even warmer as southwest winds return and the heat dome nudges a little further east warming us into the low to mid-90s Monday becoming mid to upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday.

