Folks in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas may walk out the door and be met with rain and thunderstorms this morning. Meanwhile, areas farther north may be dealing with some cloud cover. The storms though will weaken through this morning and dominantly stay in the south. This afternoon may see an isolated storm or two in the area with temperatures around 90 degrees.

Overnight tonight will see a third and final round of rain and thunderstorms. Tonight’s storms will be more widespread than what we are seeing this morning, more like what we saw Wednesday night in terms of coverage, especially in eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Timing for thunderstorms is after 5PM around Kansas City and will work their way southward through the evening/overnight. The line of storms may reach Springfield as early as 10PM tonight.

By Saturday morning the rain and storms will be to our east and the Ozarks will be dry. Saturday will be a mild day with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Skies will begin mostly cloudy Saturday morning and become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Saturday night will be comfortable in the upper 60s. Sunday remains mild in the low 90s.

Next week will become hot again with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s beginning Monday. There is a low chance for an isolated thunderstorm Monday into Monday night, but most spots will stay dry. We will try to reach 100 degrees for the first time again by next Wednesday.

