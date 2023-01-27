Happy Friday! After what felt like a long week, it is finally the weekend.

Friday will start off cold and a bit blustery, but we will warm nicely into the mid-to-upper-40s. With the strong winds, wind chills could be as low as the teens early on.

Winds will be strong out of the SW today. Gusts could be as high as 35 mph this morning, before calming down a bit this afternoon.

Saturday will be another warm and windy day. There will also be an increased chance of light rain, initially moving in from the south as moisture begins to stream to the north.

The better chance of rain will be overnight as a cold front moves through.

While this appears to be a mainly rain event, there will be a chance early Sunday that we could see a brief turnover to a little bit of freezing drizzle. This shows the light drizzle possible on Sunday morning at 6am.

If your Sunday plans include a trip to Arrowhead, dress warmly! Keep in mind there could be a few slick spots early on as you leave the Ozarks.

Temperatures will be staying cold as we head into next week and the start of February. We are watching the chance for a little wintry mix Monday into Tuesday. We will keep you updated throughout the morning.