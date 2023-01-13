Happy Friday the 13th! Good news- there is nothing too spooky about today’s weather.

Friday will be the first day temperatures will be below average for January. Wait! What about Thursday? Well, our high was 53° and we reached it right after midnight. Temperatures then fell throughout the day.

The cold will be short-lived as temperatures will warm close to 50 throughout the weekend thanks to a ridge building over the middle part of the country. Winds will shift in from the south, helping to drive temperatures up. By Monday, temperatures will be back into the 60’s for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Models are indicating light rain moving in late Sunday into early Monday. The QPF is fairly low for this rainfall, pushing the highest totals to our eastern counties.

Next week looks to be active with chances for rain or storms on multiple days. Tuesday evening into Thursday morning looks to be the bumpiest, with chances for stronger storms.

Have a great weekend, friends.