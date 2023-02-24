We have made it to Friday! February temperatures will continue thanks to a strong cold front that dashed through the area Thursday morning.

Friday morning lows feel extra chilly out there. Maybe it’s because February has been mild overall, or maybe it’s because the wind chills are just that low!

We’ll head into the weekend with chilly temperatures and increasing cloud cover.

High cloudiness will stream in Friday with skies remaining partly sunny during the morning. Clouds will thicken up during the afternoon and we’ll end the day on a cloudy note.

Models are bringing a few afternoon showers north into the Ozarks, however, the air is so dry it isn’t likely we will see much in way of rain today. Don’t be too surprised if you see a passing sprinkle or two.

The weekend has a mostly cloudy look to it with a chance for a few showers at times, especially late Saturday night into Sunday. There will be an increased risk of thunderstorms heading into Sunday night as the next storm draws some instability north into the Ozarks

The storm will whip through late Sunday night into Monday morning with a round of rain and thunder. There will be a severe weather risk west of the Ozarks Sunday night, but it’s questionable whether that will extend east into our area. Limited instability will tend to minimize the severe threat, but it bears watching.

Strong winds could accompany the storms, and will even continue well after the storms move out. Gusts late Sunday night into Monday will likely top 40 mph and could gust over 50 mph.

Drier weather will develop Monday and extend through Wednesday with temperatures remaining mild for late February and early March.