Happy Friday, friends!

Looking back to early Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado near Pindall, Arkansas around 2 a.m. The tornado had 120 mph winds, it was on the ground for nearly 11 miles. One interesting note, this was the first tornado in February since 2019.

Friday is shaping up to be another cold day across the Ozarks. Temperatures will stay in the low-40s, but we should see some sunshine. Friday will begin the warming trend.

The warming trend will just be getting started and will continue through the weekend. A weak weather system moving into the area Saturday will generate cloudier skies and maybe even a few early evening sprinkles.

By Sunday the clouds are gone and temperatures will continue to climb with highs in the low 60s. Both Saturday and Sunday will be on the breezy side.

Presidents’ Day will offer up more of the same with highs in the low 60s and plenty of sunshine. Winds will be a little lighter too.

After a few day break with calm weather, the pattern will remain active into next week with stormy weather possible around Wednesday of next week.