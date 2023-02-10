Happy Friday! Overall, it’s been a soggy and cloudy week across the Ozarks. We are now officially +0.96″ above average for rainfall for the year. Before we get to coast into a pretty nice weekend, we have to tackle one more bump in the road on Friday morning with a small storm system.

Light snow is showing up on the radar early Friday. While we haven’t heard of many reports of the snow making it to the ground, there is a chance we could see a light dusting on grassy surfaces early Friday. Most of the storm will track far enough south to keep heavier precipitation south of the Ozarks.

Another area where snow appears more likely is Northwest Arkansas. The higher elevation areas south of Jasper might see slightly higher snow totals.

Friday will be a chilly day with temperatures ranging from the low 40s north where some sunshine will develop during the afternoon to the upper 30s to around 40° to the south.

Saturday will begin our weekend warming trend. Sunshine will return this weekend with temperatures climbing back into the 50s by Sunday.

The pattern will remain active into next week with another storm likely to soak the area on Valentine’s Day. A taste of spring temperatures is on tap for parts of the Ozarks Wednesday. This will be ahead of yet another storm that will bring falling temperatures to the region Thursday along with a possible changeover from rain to snow.