Light snow fell last night and this morning mainly along and east of Highway 65. Some areas are seeing some light accumulations on grassy surfaces with most roadways just wet. However, give yourself extra time out the door this morning to account for any isolated slick spots, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

A few flurries will stick around this morning but further snow accumulation is unlikely. The clouds we’ve been dealing with the past few days will finally begin to clear late this afternoon from west to east. Temperatures today will remain cold in the mid to upper 30s.

Cloud cover completely clears out tonight and we’ll be sunny and warmer for Saturday. Everyone should see temperatures make the upper 40s with some spots making it into the low 50s. Enjoy the nice day because another cold front arrives Sunday morning.

Sunday’s front will come through dry but will bring temperatures back down to the upper 30s for Sunday and Monday. New Year’s Eve plans will be clear of any precipitation but you will need to dress warmly. Temperatures Sunday at midnight will be in the mid-20s.

We warm slightly on Tuesday back to the mid-40s. A couple waves of energy will move south of the state line through Arkansas on Wednesday with temperatures at the same time trying to cool down to the 30s again. We should mostly be safe from any winter weather, but the setup does warrant keeping an eye on next Wednesday.

