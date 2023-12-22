Happy Friday!

We have an active weekend forecast, but I do want to remind you of last year. On December 22, 2022 we lived through one epic arctic blast. While we were above freezing after midnight, temperatures quickly plummeted throughout the early morning hours. The low made it to -8° on Thursday. The deep freeze was in full effect on December 23rd, when the high temperature climbed to 7°.

Thankfully, we aren’t dealing with anything close to that this year. Santa was bundled-up last year, he will be riding in with a rain coat this year.

Friday morning, rain is moving through the area. This is a good, old-fashioned soaking rain, just the kind we need. We will continue to see rain showers throughout the morning, becoming more light and scattered in nature this afternoon.

If you are heading out to look at Christmas lights, it will likely be damp, however, it will be very mild. Overnight temperatures will be staying in the 50’s! I do expect fog to develop overnight.

After some Saturday morning fog, we will begin to see decreasing clouds and warm temperatures. Saturday’s high will be in the mid-60s. Definitely the nicest day of the foreseeable future.

Our break from wet weather won’t last into Christmas Eve. A sprawling storm will take shape over the middle of the country. For us, it will mean rain and lots of it. Rain will move in Christmas Eve morning and fall much of the time into Christmas Day morning. Rain amounts will be impressive for late December and could challenge the highest rain totals ever recorded for the Christmas Eve to Christmas Day timeframe.

Not to worry, Santa has a rain suit at the ready.

Rain early Christmas Day will give way to drier weather later in the day as the emphasis for rain shifts to the north. Temperatures on Christmas should be mild early, in the mid-50s, but will likely be trending colder during the afternoon.

Back-to-work weather after Christmas will feature clouds and colder temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. The overall look of the pattern as we move into the new year looks colder and it may provide some opportunities for snow in parts of the area.