Happy Friday night!

There are a lot of things going on weather-wise across the Ozarks this evening.

Excessive Heat Warning for counties west of Springfield until Saturday evening. Heat Advisory for much of the Ozarks until Saturday evening. Thunderstorm Watch for our far northern counties until Friday at 10 pm. Flash Flood Watch is in effect for counties just to the NE of the viewing area.

Models could not be more different on the set-up for tonight. If I were to go in the middle of the road, I think the chance for strong storms exist through the evening hours. I also think we will see a wave of showers and thunderstorms into Saturday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has flagged our area for this evening, along with the next two days.

I think we will see a few waves of rain over the weekend. The chance for more widespread rain Saturday night into Sunday morning will be likely.