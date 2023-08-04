Happy Friday night!
There are a lot of things going on weather-wise across the Ozarks this evening.
- Excessive Heat Warning for counties west of Springfield until Saturday evening.
- Heat Advisory for much of the Ozarks until Saturday evening.
- Thunderstorm Watch for our far northern counties until Friday at 10 pm.
- Flash Flood Watch is in effect for counties just to the NE of the viewing area.
Models could not be more different on the set-up for tonight. If I were to go in the middle of the road, I think the chance for strong storms exist through the evening hours. I also think we will see a wave of showers and thunderstorms into Saturday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has flagged our area for this evening, along with the next two days.
I think we will see a few waves of rain over the weekend. The chance for more widespread rain Saturday night into Sunday morning will be likely.