Similar to yesterday, this morning we have rain in west-central, central and southwest Missouri where temperatures will again be not as hot while southwest Missouri will see the heat and humidity continue. However, there is a slight chance for a storm or two this afternoon in southern Missouri.

A heat advisory and excessive heat warning are in effect over southern and southwest Missouri into northern Arkansas from 1PM to 10PM today. Temperatures in these areas will reach the upper 90s with heat indices hovering between 105 and 110 degrees. As mentioned, there is a chance for isolated storms in southern Missouri this afternoon, mostly east of Highway 65. Any storm later will have plenty of instability to tap into and could become severe, mostly for quarter-sized hail and 60 mph winds. Localized heavy rain may lead to flooding.

Temperatures Saturday will remain warm in the south with mild conditions continuing in central Missouri. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected Saturday through late Sunday. Below is a map showing potential rainfall amounts over the next 5 days. This map will change a lot between now and Tuesday, but the idea is to show that we are expecting some rain across the Ozarks at times this weekend.

Our long-awaited cold front will arrive Sunday midday-afternoon and will finally kick out the heat dome. Temperatures Sunday will be mild in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a slight chance for rain and storms Sunday when the front blows through, but the latest data places the best chance for rain east of Highway 65.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will see areawide temperatures in the low to mid-80s. We warm up some going into the middle of next week, but still mild in the upper 80s. We also introduce another round of rain and storms by next Wednesday.

