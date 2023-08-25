Happy Friday!

We have one final day for the EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING! This afternoon, the heat index will be around 110°. Your AC will continue to work hard for the next 24 hours.

There will be a chance for some pop-up showers this afternoon. Coverage will be a little more than what we saw on Thursday.

NOW… good news is on the horizon. Saturday will be warm and muggy but, SUNDAY IS COMING! If you are heading to any of the local lakes this weekend, water temperatures are on the warm side. It looks like Stockton might be the most refreshing option.

This weekend, the jet stream will be dipping to the south and a cold front will soon be moving through the Ozarks by Sunday. This cold front will bring scattered storms to the area. The chance for storms is low, but you should keep an eye on it if you have outdoor plans.

While scattered showers and storms are possible, we won’t be seeing much in way of rainfall totals. This is a look at QPF totals for the next three days.

And now for the good part, a cold front will begin to move through Saturday afternoon. This will drop temperatures below average for the work week.

Have a wonderful weekend!