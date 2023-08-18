We are blessed with one more nice day in the Ozarks today before intense heat invades the Ozarks Saturday and overstays its welcome. This morning will begin pleasant with temperatures once again in the low 60s to upper 50s. Winds today will be out of the southeast around 5 to 10 mph due to surface high pressure in the east that will keep temperatures mild in the mid-80s.

Overnight tonight will be mild in the mid-60s and an upper-level ridge/heat dome begins to take over Saturday. Saturday will be above normal jumping to the mid-90s. Winds will be breezy at times from the south at 10 to 15 mph.

The intense heat isn’t in and out by any means and will likely stay in the area through next week (7+ days). Along with the heat comes higher humidity. An excessive heat watch is in effect for Saturday through Wednesday of next week. Heat indices during this time may reach 105-110 on certain days.

