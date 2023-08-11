A heat advisory is in effect for today from noon to 8pm when heat indices will be between 100-110 degrees. There is a very low chance of seeing a storm or two this afternoon, however, a pretty strong cap is in place and may prevent anything from happening until later this evening. If a storm can develop this afternoon, it would come with large hail and damaging winds.

Later this evening/overnight, a weak front will begin to move through the Ozarks and will create a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of it going into Saturday morning. There is a slight risk (2/5) that some of the storms tonight could become severe mainly posing a wind and hail risk.

Rain may linger into Saturday morning, but Saturday should mostly be dry during the daytime under partly cloudy skies. The boundary from Saturday will stall somewhere in southern Missouri/northern Arkansas and will allow for more scattered rain and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning as a weak piece of energy will come from the west and interact with this boundary. A cold front later Sunday afternoon will provide additional rain and thunderstorm chances through Monday morning.

Sunday morning

After rain in the morning, Monday will become a nice day. Temperatures will be cool behind the front in the low to mid-80s with skies gradually clearing to become mostly sunny late in the day. Monday night is looking like a good night around a fire as temperatures may drop to near 60 degrees. Tuesday will stay nice before warming slightly going into next Wednesday.

Another cold front is lining up for the end of next week and will help keep temperatures mild and provide for another chance at some rain.

