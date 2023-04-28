Rainfall across the Ozarks yesterday was nice for some while others unfortunately remained mostly dry, especially folks close to Highway 54 in central Missouri. So far for the month of April Springfield has seen just 1.72″ of rain, almost exactly 3 inches below our normal of 4.71″ for the month. Elsewhere has seen a similar trend.

Friday will see mostly cloudy skies with moments of sunshine from time to time. Despite the clouds, temperatures Friday should still warm nicely getting to the upper 60s in the afternoon. Winds will be light from the north around 5 mph before increasing from the northwest overnight Friday.

There is a chance for a “rain reload” Friday night into Saturday morning, but rainfall amounts will be pretty limited outside of maybe northern Arkansas. Expect less than 0.10″ all said and done Saturday morning. That being said, Saturday afternoon should be nice with clouds clearing out and temperatures hovering in the mid-60s.

Sunday will be slightly cooler in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies and breezy northwest winds. Monday marks the first day of May and we begin to turn things around and will gradually warm to the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday with south winds returning as weak high pressure builds in the gulf.

There is some disagreement on if we see more rain going into next Thursday and Friday or if we stay mostly dry. An area of low pressure will likely be off the California coastline for a couple of days before moving inland. We may see some weak energy advance ahead of this system which may create a rain chance for the Ozarks next Thursday and Friday. This is a week away so keep in mind that things will likely change and get more fine-tuned as we get into next week.

