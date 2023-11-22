SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For those seeking a place to enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal with neighbors, there are several options in the Ozarks.

All are open to the public, and no reservations are necessary.

November 22

Passion Assembly of God Church – 806 N Forest Ave – 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

November 23

Ebenezer 1 United Methodist Church is also providing a free meal at 12:30 p.m. but asks that you RSVP so they can prepare enough food. You can text 417-773-8983 to RSVP.