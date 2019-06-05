News

Free summer meal program available

This Summer, Springfield Public Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to any child that is 18 and under that is accompanied by an adult at the dates and places listed below. Adults (over 18) can pay $1.75 June 3-28 and $2 on July 8-30 for a breakfast meal and $3.65 June 3 through July 30 for lunch. The program is offered Monday through Friday.

 

Site Address Phone

Dates

(Mon.-Fri.)
Bingham 2126 E. Cherry 523-3400 June 3-28
Bissett 3014 W. Calhoun 523-2800 June 3-28 & July 8-30
Carver MS 3325 W. Battlefield 523-6800

June 3-28 & July 8-30
Central HS 423 E. Central 523-9600

June 3-28 & July 8-30
Cowden 2927 S. Kimbrough 523-3500 June 3-28
Disney 4100 S Fremont 523-3600

June 3-28 & July 8-30
Fremont 2814 N. Fremont 523-1700

June 3-28 & July 8-30

Hickory Hills K-8

 4650 E. State Hwy. YY 523-7100 June 3-28 & July 8-30
Holland 2403 S. Holland 523-4100 June 3-28 & July 8-30
Horace Mann 3745 S. Broadway 523-4400 June 3-28 & July 8-30
Jarrett MS 840 S. Jefferson 523-6600

June 3-28 & July 8-30 

Pershing K-8

 2120 S. Ventura 523-2400

June 3-28 & July 8-30
Pittman 2934 E. Bennett 523-4700

June 3-28 & July 8-30
Portland 906 W.Portland 523-4600

June 3-28 & July 8-30
Reed MS 2000 N. Lyon 523-6300

June 3-28 & July 8-30
Rountree 1333 E. Grand 523-4900

June 3-28 & July 8-30
Sherwood 2524 S. Golden 523-3800

June 3-28 & July 8-30
Truman 3850 N FR 159 523-5100

June 3-28 & July 8-30
Weaver 1461 N. Douglas 523-1200

June 3-28 & July 8-30
Westport 415 S. Golden 523-3100

June 3-28 & July 8-30
Williams 2205 W. Kearney 523-2000 June 3-28 & July 8-30

 

 

