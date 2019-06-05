Free summer meal program available Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

This Summer, Springfield Public Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to any child that is 18 and under that is accompanied by an adult at the dates and places listed below. Adults (over 18) can pay $1.75 June 3-28 and $2 on July 8-30 for a breakfast meal and $3.65 June 3 through July 30 for lunch. The program is offered Monday through Friday.