Free summer meal program available
This Summer, Springfield Public Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to any child that is 18 and under that is accompanied by an adult at the dates and places listed below. Adults (over 18) can pay $1.75 June 3-28 and $2 on July 8-30 for a breakfast meal and $3.65 June 3 through July 30 for lunch. The program is offered Monday through Friday.
|Site
|Address
|Phone
|
Dates
(Mon.-Fri.)
|Bingham
|2126 E. Cherry
|523-3400
|June 3-28
|Bissett
|3014 W. Calhoun
|523-2800
|June 3-28 & July 8-30
|Carver MS
|3325 W. Battlefield
|523-6800
|
June 3-28 & July 8-30
|Central HS
|423 E. Central
|523-9600
|
June 3-28 & July 8-30
|Cowden
|2927 S. Kimbrough
|523-3500
|June 3-28
|Disney
|4100 S Fremont
|523-3600
|
June 3-28 & July 8-30
|Fremont
|2814 N. Fremont
|523-1700
|
June 3-28 & July 8-30
|
Hickory Hills K-8
|4650 E. State Hwy. YY
|523-7100
|June 3-28 & July 8-30
|Holland
|2403 S. Holland
|523-4100
|June 3-28 & July 8-30
|Horace Mann
|3745 S. Broadway
|523-4400
|June 3-28 & July 8-30
|Jarrett MS
|840 S. Jefferson
|523-6600
|
June 3-28 & July 8-30
|
Pershing K-8
|2120 S. Ventura
|523-2400
|
June 3-28 & July 8-30
|Pittman
|2934 E. Bennett
|523-4700
|
June 3-28 & July 8-30
|Portland
|906 W.Portland
|523-4600
|
June 3-28 & July 8-30
|Reed MS
|2000 N. Lyon
|523-6300
|
June 3-28 & July 8-30
|Rountree
|1333 E. Grand
|523-4900
|
June 3-28 & July 8-30
|Sherwood
|2524 S. Golden
|523-3800
|
June 3-28 & July 8-30
|Truman
|3850 N FR 159
|523-5100
|
June 3-28 & July 8-30
|Weaver
|1461 N. Douglas
|523-1200
|
June 3-28 & July 8-30
|Westport
|415 S. Golden
|523-3100
|
June 3-28 & July 8-30
|Williams
|2205 W. Kearney
|523-2000
|June 3-28 & July 8-30
