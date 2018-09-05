Free Mental Health Trainings Offered for the Public Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.--Research suggests that one in five people have a mental illness.

In order to better serve that population, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is sponsoring mental free health trainings for the public.

The Mental Health First Aid Trainings are led by the Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

"We would partner up and have conversations amongst each other and one of the really really tough questions was are you considering suicide? It's one thing to say that just kind of saying it, but to look into someone's eyes, that was really difficult," says Kathryn Wall of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, nearly 45,000 people a year take their own life. It's an epidemic that can affect anyone, but Wall says it can be avoided.

"The training is about identifying someone who is acting outside of their norm or is acting out in a way that instead of saying 'oh well they're a teenager' and kind of dismissing it, is really going ok well maybe I should listen and figure out what is at the heart of this," says Wall.

Often times people suffer in silence, so Wall says in the training, you will practice how to be more sympathetic to what a person might be going through.

"I walked away from that conversation thinking how many people have I talked with that I didn't know the battles that they were struggling with, that I would approach differently now," says Wall.

Wall says it's all about active listening and choosing your words carefully.

"One of the things I also thought was really powerful that I wouldn't have considered is just saying 'oh I understand where you're coming from', it sounds to us like we're trying to identify with that person and help them understand, but a lot of times that can come off as dismissive," says Wall.

Instead, she says they need to feel your emotions rather than hear your words.

"Empathy is really at the heart of this, understand what a person is going through and just approaching that conversation in a different way," says Wall.

In the past three years, over 1,500 individuals have been certified in Youth Mental Health First Aid. Those First Aiders have reported referring over 16,000 youth to appropriate professional help, self-help, or other support strategies.

Evaluation data also continues to show a reduction in stigma regarding mental health in those attending the trainings.

The Mental Health First Aid trainings will be held monthly for the rest of the year.

The next one is September 18th at The Library Center.

