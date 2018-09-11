Free Flu Shots for Students in Springfield Public School System
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - If your student is in the Springfield Public School system, their next flu shot is free thanks to a collaboration of the local health community.
The Jordan Valley Community Health Center is offering flu vaccines free of charge with parent's permission.
The health center is partnering with Cox Health, Mercy, and the Springfield Greene County Health Department to provide clinics at 55 school sites.
The first will be held on October 4th.
Director of health services at SPS, Jean Grabell, says the proof is in the statistics that these flu shots help students.
