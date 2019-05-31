Free career training for environment lovers Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo -- You have the chance to get free career training for jobs related to the environment right here in Springfield.

The training is available thanks to a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The five-week training program begins on July 5.

The trainings will happen every day between 8a.m. and 5p.m.

Participants will get 13 certifications they need for environmental careers.

There are 18 spots open in the program, and it's completely free.

You can go to the Missouri Job Center on East Sunshine Street, Tuesday at 9:30 if you want to learn more.