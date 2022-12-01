SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Around 2,000 at-home COVID-19 tests are being offered free of charge at Springfield-Greene County Public Libraries.

The tests are being offered starting today, Dec. 1, and will be given out while supplies last, according to a press release from the city. All 10 library branches are participating in the event.

There is a two-test limit per household. Testing is also available from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department at 227 E. Chestnut Expy. You can make an appointment at COVIDTesting417.com.

The health department is also testing for RSV and the flu from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Teamsters Hall at 1850 E. Division St.