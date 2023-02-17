SPRINGFIELD, MO. – A familiar face to our FOX49/KOLR10 viewers is becoming a permanent fixture each weeknight! Lauren Barnas joins Mike Landis as co-anchor of FOX49 News at 6:30 and 9:00. Her role is now official after having served alongside Mike at the anchor desk for the last few months.

“It has been a lot of fun and an honor working alongside such a talented and dedicated journalist,” FOX49 anchor Mike Landis explained. “I look forward to continuing to serve alongside Lauren as we share the important stories that impact the Ozarks!”

“I’m thrilled to call Mike my co-anchor on FOX 49’s evening newscasts,” Lauren said. “Mike is an experienced and respected journalist across the Ozarks who serves as a wonderful mentor for myself and our entire newsroom both on and off the anchor desk.”

Lauren was born in Springfield and raised in the area. A Central High School graduate and Mizzou alum, she originally came to our station in 2017 and was an anchor on our Daybreak morning shows for several years. From there, she moved to another station in Colorado and served as an award-winning anchor/reporter. She re-joined our team in July 2022 as an anchor and investigative reporter.

FOX49/KOLR10 News Director Mark Parrick said, “Lauren and Mike have developed great chemistry over the last few months. Not only are they growing the audience on FOX 49, but they are the growing our “Investigates” brand. As we move forward, Mike and Lauren will continue digging into stories for FOX 49 and KOLR 10. The goal is to make them the faces of investigative storytelling in the Ozarks.”

“Helping people through storytelling has always been my passion,” Lauren explained. “In my new role, I look forward to the continued opportunity to pursue investigative stories that hold the powerful accountable, expose wrongdoing, and get results for our viewers while also anchoring on FOX 49 each weeknight.”

Lauren proudly calls Springfield home. When she isn’t in front of the camera, she enjoys exploring the Ozarks with her golden retriever puppy Fitz, Sunday football with her family (Go Chiefs!) and staying active.