GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Humane Society of Missouri seized livestock near southwest Fair Grove.

According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office press release, four severely malnourished horses were seized at the 9800 block of North Farm Road 197.

These horses ranged from seven to seventeen years of age and were covered in lice.

Disclaimer: Photos below may be disturbing to some readers.

The horses were taken to the Humane Society where they will be treated.

Animal Neglect charges will be presented to the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office at a later date.