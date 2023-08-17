LAKE OZARK, Mo. – During an investigation involving suspected drug trafficking in Lake Ozark, one man was arrested and charged.

According to a press release by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin P. Erdelen Jr., 41, of Four Seasons, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Drug Trafficking. He is being held without bond.

Kevin P. Erdelen Jr.

On August 15, police conducted a traffic stop on Erdelen. During the search of the vehicle, deputies found 140 capsules of fentanyl in the trunk.

This was a collaboration between the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.