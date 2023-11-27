SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Four people were arrested for a burglary at Affordable Towing.

According to a Facebook post from the Springfield Police Department, on November 26, an incident unfolded involving multiple individuals. Jacob McClain, 27, came under police scrutiny as he was stopped by officers while departing from Affordable Towing. During the encounter, law enforcement discovered that McClain was in possession of a firearm.

Simultaneously, the police encounter also revealed the presence of other individuals involved in suspicious activities. Megan Buckner, 34, was found in a nearby vehicle. Within the confines of the Affordable Towing building itself, Tierney Stoops, 22, and Michael Heston, 35, were apprehended by law enforcement, according to the press release. Upon closer inspection, it was determined that Stoops and Heston were in possession of stolen items.

Of the 4 arrested, only McClain is being held at the Greene County Jail.