SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two cities in southwest Missouri will receive vending machines that dispense free Narcan.

Lebanon and Lake Ozark will get machines that give people access to free doses of Narcan. Narcan is a nasal spray that is administered to reverse opioid overdoses.

The machines are being provided by the Central Ozarks Medical Centers. Two more are expected to be installed “within weeks” in Crocker and Camdenton.

“There is no single solution to ending this epidemic that has taken the lives of thousands,” wrote Kelly Miller, the CEO of COMC, in a press release. “We can, however, take thoughtful steps to help shake the affliction of addiction from our communities. Narcan vending machines are a practical tool to prevent overdoses and save lives.”

The Narcan kits the machines will dispense contain two single doses. The kits will be free and people will not have to give personal information to get them.

The Lebanon machine will be located at 401 S. Jefferson Ave. at the Lebanon Police Department and city hall.

The Lake Ozark machine will be located at 1371 C. Bagnell Dam Blvd. at The HUB, A COMC Community Center.

The Crocker machine will be at the Pulaski County Health Department and the Camdenton machine will be at the Mid-County Fire Protection District building.