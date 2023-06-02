UPDATE 7:30 A.M. — A Barry County Sheriff’s Office deputy confirmed that this was a planned escape attempt by the jail inmates.

Seven inmates escaped at first, but three were quickly recaptured. Of the four that did escape, two were recaptured just before 7 a.m.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said that the MSHP is assisting with the search via helicopter.

OzarksFirst is en route to Cassville to bring you more information about the escape.

UPDATE 7:15 A.M. — Two of the four inmates have been captured and taken into custody. The two left are Axel Agans and Mario Che-Tiul.

Axel Agans mugshot Mario Che Tiul mugshot

CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Sheriff’s Department says two corrections officers were assaulted in that escape.

Four inmates are on the run after getting out of the jail in Cassville early Friday morning.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says four men got out of the jail and should be considered armed and dangerous. The names of those men are Derson Pelep, Rolondo Saldivar, Axel Agans and Mario Che-Tiul.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you any updates here online and on KOLR 10 and FOX 49 news.