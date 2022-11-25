SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44.

The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed the median and struck a westbound Ford Escape head-on, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

A passenger in the truck and the driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver and a passenger in the Ford were pronounced dead at Cox South hospital at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

A one-year-old girl riding in the Ford Escape suffered moderate injuries, according to the patrol crash report.

The four deaths – which bring to 126 the total of crash fatalities in Troop D for 2022 – are:

Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, driver of the truck

Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, a passenger in the truck

Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, driver of the Ford

Shandrea Holloway, 44, of Republic, a passenger in the Ford.

Next of kin have been notified of the deaths, the patrol said.

The driver of the second eastbound auto, Ryan Schultz, 40, of Fair Grove, was not reported injured.

Responding to the scene were patrol troopers, Greene County Sheriff’s deputies, and first responders from Brookline Fire Department.