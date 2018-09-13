Foundation for SPS Awards over $200K in Back to School Grants
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Students and teachers at Springfield Public Schools are celebrating.
They received more than $230,000 in grants Thursday.
Volunteers from the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools visited dozens of schools to surprise teachers with grant money.
A spokesperson with the Foundations for SPS says this money will impact students at all grade levels.
The grants come from money donated by individuals and businesses in Springfield.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
