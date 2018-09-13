News

Foundation for SPS Awards over $200K in Back to School Grants

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 04:42 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Students and teachers at Springfield Public Schools are celebrating.

They received more than $230,000 in grants Thursday.

Volunteers from the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools visited dozens of schools to surprise teachers with grant money.

A spokesperson with the Foundations for SPS says this money will impact students at all grade levels.

The grants come from money donated by individuals and businesses in Springfield.

