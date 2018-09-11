Fort Smith Double Homicide Suspect Captured in Memphis

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) - A man who sparked a nationwide manhunt in connection to a double homicide investigation has been captured in Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

Police began the search for 29-year-old Marcus Collins on July 26, when there was a report of a shooting at a local apartment complex.

photo

Marcus Collins

When officers arrived they found 26-year-old Brionna Belcher and 43-year-old Jonathan Harris with multiple gunshot wounds and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

On September 10, members of the U.S. Marshal's Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force as well as members of the Memphis Police Department Multi-agency Gan Unit, the Shelby County SWAT team and the Shelby County K9 Unit located and arrested Collins.

Collins was arrested in the 5400 block of Stephen Forrest, Memphis, Tennessee.

When authorities arrived on the scene they had to force in the door and located Collins hiding behind a freezer in the garage of the home.

Collins is currently being held at the Shelby County Detention Center awaiting extradition.

