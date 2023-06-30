FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — A U.S. Army staff sergeant was charged with killing a 2-year-old.

Kevin Long, 40, was charged with first-degree murder and making a false statement.

According to a press release from the United State Department of Justice, Long is accused of physically assaulting the child on Nov 6, 2019. Long allegedly routinely beat the child.

The child died of blunt force injuries sustained during child abuse. Long and his wife were caring for the child in a day care she operated out of their Fort Leonard Wood home, the release says.

Long picked up the false statement charge by allegedly telling authorities during the investigation that he was not aware of Army regulations that restricted day care operation on the base, according to the press release.

Long is in federal custody. He has a detention hearing scheduled for July 6.