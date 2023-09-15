HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A former teacher in Ozark County has been charged with statutory rape and sodomy after police received information that she was having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old.

Victoria Fowler, born in 1993, is charged with three counts of second-degree statutory rape and one count of second-degree statutory sodomy after police say the parents of the 16-year-old found pictures Fowler allegedly sent the teen of herself in the shower.

According to a probable cause statement, when an Ozark County detective went to seize Fowler’s phone, she admitted to him that she had a sexual relationship with the 16-year-old male and had inappropriate photos of him on her phone.

The charges were brought forth by the Howell County prosecutor since that is where the crimes allegedly occurred.

According to the school district websites, it appears Fowler has worked at Bakersfield and Lutie School Districts.

OzarksFirst has reached out to Lutie but has not heard back.

Fowler’s initial appearance in court will be on October 16.