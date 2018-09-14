Former Ozark Man Given Seven Life Sentences For Rape, Sodomy

Ozark, Mo.--A Christian County Judge sentenced Doyle Hitchcock, formerly of Ozark, to seven consecutive life sentences.

According to a news release from the Christian County Prosecutor's office, a jury convicted Hitchcock of five counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of forcible rape, and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.

That conviction was handed down in June.

Christian County Judge Jennifer Growcock denied Hitchcock's motion for a new trial on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. She gave him the maximum sentence of life for each count of forcible rape and sodomy.

Hitchcock was also sentenced to seven years for each charge of endangering the welfare of a child.