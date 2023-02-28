SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former state representative is scheduled for sentencing later today for her role in a medical clinic fraud scheme.

Patricia Derges represented the Nixa area in the Missouri House of Representatives and this afternoon, she could be sentenced to up to 20 years in federal prison.

She was found guilty of 22 counts of wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators.

A federal trial jury convicted her of fraudulently receiving about $300,000 in federal COVID aid for her non-profit medical and dental clinic serving the poor, homeless and uninsured.

The funds Derges received were part of her $900,000 COVID-19 fraud scheme.

Derges was also convicted of selling fake stem cell treatments at medical clinics she operated in Springfield, Branson and Ozark – a scheme totaling about $200,000.

Derges could face up to 20 years in federal prison without parole on each of the 10 wire fraud counts and on each of the 10 drug distribution counts and a sentence of up to five years in federal prison without parole on each of the two false statements counts.