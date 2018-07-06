Former MO Legis on Trade Tariffs: "This is really disheartening"

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Canada has launched $12.5 billion in tariffs this week on American exports, including Missouri beef products.

Former Missouri Rep. Casey Guernsey, spokesman for Americans for Farmers & Families, says Canada’s retaliation against the U.S. is another trade concern for farmers’ bottom line.

“Small and mid-sized farmers just can’t afford this increased in costs at any level,” he says.

Guernsey, a former northwest Missouri State Representative, tells Brownfield Ag News the effects of trade retaliation are hitting farmers where it hurts.

“My family, we’ve seen some of our customers begin selling off their breeding stock and that’s something that is a long-term consequence for any farming operation and certainly those of us who provide stock for other farms. This is really disheartening,” he says.

Canada imported nearly $25 million in food and ag products from the U.S. last year.

“It’s tremendously concerning considering all of the conversations that we’ve been having for the past six months and the excitement that we had going into this year as to a potential better deal with NAFTA.”

Guernsey is hopeful the Trump administration and Congress find a solution on responsible trade policies as soon as possible.

(Julie Harker of Brownfield Ag News for Missourinet)