SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former teacher at Missouri State University accused of killing another MSU professor will stand trial before a judge without a jury.

According to online court records, Edward Gutting waived his right to a jury trial late last week and will instead face a bench trial presided over by Circuit Judge David C. Jones.

The trial date remains the same: May 22, 2023.

Gutting is accused of stabbing Marc Cooper to death at Cooper’s home in the 600 block of East University Street in 2016. Cooper’s wife Nancy Cooper was injured in the incident.