News

Former Lawmaker Talks About Special Session on September 11, 2001

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 06:29 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 06:29 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - As we continue to remember the events of September 11, 2001, with term limits in place, there is no one serving at Missouri's State Capitol, who was doing so when the Twin Towers fell.

Former Lawmaker Bob Mayer of Dexter was in Jefferson City Tuesday for a Senate social event.

Mayer said lawmakers were in a special session on September 11, 2001, like they are now.

Lawmakers were working on a prescription program for seniors and Mayer recalls a lot of talking about suspending the session and sending everyone home.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected