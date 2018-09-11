Former Lawmaker Talks About Special Session on September 11, 2001

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - As we continue to remember the events of September 11, 2001, with term limits in place, there is no one serving at Missouri's State Capitol, who was doing so when the Twin Towers fell.

Former Lawmaker Bob Mayer of Dexter was in Jefferson City Tuesday for a Senate social event.

Mayer said lawmakers were in a special session on September 11, 2001, like they are now.

Lawmakers were working on a prescription program for seniors and Mayer recalls a lot of talking about suspending the session and sending everyone home.