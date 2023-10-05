WARSAW, Mo. — A former jail administrator has been sentenced to prison after an investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Nicholas Murphy, a former Benton County Jail Administrator, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for one count of statutory rape, one count of statutory sodomy and two counts of incest.
Murphy was working at the Benton County Jail when the victim came forward to police.
Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox posted the following statement on Facebook regarding the case.
This one hit close to home for me because this tragedy was going on while this predator worked right alongside many of us. We thought we knew this man, and I gave him the benefit of innocence until proven guilty, well he was guilty! I am unable to truly voice in this update my personal feelings and opinions about this kind of crime, nor is it proper. I will say, although our justice system is slow and flawed, there is still justice to be found. No amount of prison time will rectify the damage done to an innocent victim, but it is some justice.
As a law enforcement officer I have seen this kind of assault on a young person’s body and mind far too many times. In my own life I have known many adult survivors of this destructive abuse whose entire lives have been affected.
I commend this young lady and many others like her who are brave enough and have the courage to step forward and bring their tormentors to justice! If you are being touched unwantedly or know anyone who is, please tell someone. Parents, family members, teachers, neighbors, the list goes on. I urge you, we must protect the children. Please call the National Sexual assault Hotline’s 24-hour emergency phone number at 800-656-4673, the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 800-392-3738 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-787-7233, or simply dial 911 if you suspect the abuse of a child. There is help and safety for you, justice will be done.