WARSAW, Mo. — A former jail administrator has been sentenced to prison after an investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Nicholas Murphy, a former Benton County Jail Administrator, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for one count of statutory rape, one count of statutory sodomy and two counts of incest.

Murphy was working at the Benton County Jail when the victim came forward to police.

Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox posted the following statement on Facebook regarding the case.