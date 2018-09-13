Former Daycare Worker Pleads Not Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Children

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: KNWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) -- Nathan Clemons, a former daycare worker at Mary's Little Lamb Preschool in Bentonville, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in circuit court to sexually assaulting two children.

Clemons, 24, of Rogers has been arrested three times and pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting another student.

Clemons' not guilty plea is in connection with two additional students.

Clemons is currently being held at the Benton County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond. His next court date is November 6.