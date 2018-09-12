Former Charity Executive Pleads Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Embezzlement Scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A former executive of a Springfield charity pleaded guilty in court Tuesday in connection with the concealment of a multi-million-dollar scheme in which other charity executives embezzled and diverted millions of dollars from the Springfield nonprofit corporation.

Keith Fraser Noble, 68, of Rogersville, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of concealment of a known felony.

Noble was an executive at Preferred Family Healthcare Inc, formerly known as Alternative Opportunities, a nonprofit corporation headquartered in Springfield that oversaw the charity's clinical operations, quality control matters, and clinical and medical grant proposals.

By pleading guilty, Noble admitted he knew three other Preferred Family Healthcare executives conspired and agreed with one another to embezzle, steal, and misapply millions of dollars in charity funds. Noble admitted he knew about the others’ thefts and willfully blinded himself to the details of their schemes while reaping the benefits. Further, Noble admitted that despite his duty to do so, he did not inform the charity’s board of directors of the embezzlement, nor did he report the crimes to law enforcement.

Finally, Noble acknowledged he aided the conspirators in concealing their crimes by preparing and causing to be submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant applications that falsely certified the charity’s compliance with federal restrictions on lobbying.

The information alleges the conspirators embezzled, stole, and misapplied funds totaling more than $30 million. Noble acknowledged his share of that came to $4,323,107.30, which he agreed to pay in restitution, less the amount of taxes paid on the income.